Mullins has Gold Cup in his sights with Galopin Des Champs

Willie Mullins has given his stamp of approval to Galopin Des Champs as a potential Cheltenham Gold Cup star.

Last season’s top novice put up a breathtaking display at Cheltenham last March only to crash out at the final fence in the Turner’s Novice Chase with the race at his mercy.

Galopin Des Champs subsequently resumed winning form at Fairyhouse and features prominently in ante-post betting lists for a range of options at Cheltenham 2023 including the Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Ryanair.

Mullins, however, is no doubt about his credentials for steeplechasing’s ‘Blue Riband’ although he warned on Monday about a literal interpretation of that Turner’s display against Bob Olinger.

“At Cheltenham I don’t think the opposition was right on the day. It looked visually to be super [until falling at the last] but it might have looked better than it was.

“Still, we have an exciting prospect and it’s all to play for this year. He looks a real Gold Cup type. We all think he’s going to be better going up in trip over three miles. He’d have to be a huge contender for the Gold Cup,” he said.

Where he gets his campaign underway is problematic as there are no options in Ireland around Mullins’s preferred date around the start of December.

“The Clonmel Oil [November 17] is a possibility but might come a bit soon. The John Durkan is December 11 which seems late but maybe we’ll aim him there.

“If he did the Clonmel Oil he might go to Leopardstown at Christmas but if the ground was too fast, which it has been the last few years, we might go down the Al Boum Photo route to Tramore and maybe then go to Cheltenham,” he said in a column for Sportinglife.com.

The champion trainer also revealed the King George at Kempton is a potential target for his dual-Ryanir Chase winner Allaho while leaving little doubt about his regard for the top bumper star Facile Vega.

“I was really taken with his win at Cheltenham, coming from the position he did at the back of the field with all that muck and mud flying. I didn’t think any horse would come through that.

“When Patrick moved on him, he took into a different gear and that’s what he shows at home. He has a huge amount of ability. He’ll go novice hurdling and hopefully he’s good enough for the Supreme or Ballymore, either one would do me,” he said.

“I don’t know where I’m going to start him off. We’ll wait for ground, the right opportunity,” Mullins added.