Middleweight Jason Quigley to take on Puerto Rican Rosario

Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley will make his long-awaited ring return on Easter Saturday when he meets Daniel Rosario in Boston.

The Ballybofey World Amateur Championship finalist will travel to Boston for the second time with Quigley (13-0, 10KOs) to face the Puerto Rican Rosario (11-3, 10KOs) in the Marina Bay Sportsplex, Quincy.

Quigley has been quiet over the last 11 months having been out of action since injuring his right hand on his way to a points win over Glen Tapia last March in his unlucky 13th winning professional fight.

It is also Quigley’s first bout under new trainer Dominic Ingle, son of Brendan Ingle, the Dublin born trainer from Ringsend, who trained British World Champions Prince Naseem Hamed and Herol Graham.

“I’m ready to light up Boston,” said Quigley.

“It’s will be amazing to fight again, but it will be even more special because I’ll be on the east coast with all my Irish fans. This is going to be special, and I will put on a great show.”

Quigley-Rosario will be the co-main event, hosted by Golden Boy Boxing and ESPN, along with IBA and NABA Super Welterweight Champion Mark ‘Bazooka’ DeLuca (20-0, 12 KOs), a local favourite in Boston and Ohio’s Michael Moore (15-1, 7 KOs).