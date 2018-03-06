Middleweight Jason Quigley to take on Puerto Rican Rosario

Former World Amateur Championship finalist defending his unbeaten record

Johnny Watterson

Jason Quigley in action against James De La Rose in Nevada. Photograph: Inpho

Jason Quigley in action against James De La Rose in Nevada. Photograph: Inpho

 

Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley will make his long-awaited ring return on Easter Saturday when he meets Daniel Rosario in Boston.

The Ballybofey World Amateur Championship finalist will travel to Boston for the second time with Quigley (13-0, 10KOs) to face the Puerto Rican Rosario (11-3, 10KOs) in the Marina Bay Sportsplex, Quincy.

Quigley has been quiet over the last 11 months having been out of action since injuring his right hand on his way to a points win over Glen Tapia last March in his unlucky 13th winning professional fight.

It is also Quigley’s first bout under new trainer Dominic Ingle, son of Brendan Ingle, the Dublin born trainer from Ringsend, who trained British World Champions Prince Naseem Hamed and Herol Graham.

“I’m ready to light up Boston,” said Quigley.

“It’s will be amazing to fight again, but it will be even more special because I’ll be on the east coast with all my Irish fans. This is going to be special, and I will put on a great show.”

Quigley-Rosario will be the co-main event, hosted by Golden Boy Boxing and ESPN, along with IBA and NABA Super Welterweight Champion Mark ‘Bazooka’ DeLuca (20-0, 12 KOs), a local favourite in Boston and Ohio’s Michael Moore (15-1, 7 KOs).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.