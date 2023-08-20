Ireland get EuroHockey campaign back on track as they put five past Scotland

Sarah Torrans celebrates scoring Ireland's fifth goal during the Women's EuroHockey Championships Group B match against Scotland at Hockeypark, Mönchengladbach, Germany on Saturday. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho

Ireland 5 Scotland 0

A superb 5-0 win over Scotland at the EuroHockey Championships in Mönchengladbach on Saturday has kept Ireland’s hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the tournament alive. Achieving that feat remains a big ask, though, their final pool opponents on Tuesday hosts Germany, the fourth ranked nation in the world.

But Ireland, now at 13 in the world list, will take no little confidence in to that game after a clinical performance against the Scots, three second-quarter goals all but deciding the tie.

Hannah McLoughlin opened the scoring with a smart finish after she had been picked out in the circle by Sarah Hawkshaw, Ellen Curran doubling the lead within a minute following a driving run by Michelle Carey down the right. And it was 3-0 by half-time when Niamh Carey drilled home a pass from her twin sister Michelle.

A fourth-quarter double from Sarah Torrans rounded off an emphatic victory, her second the pick of the two when she finished cooly after being set free by Deirdre Duke.

Sunday’s meeting between Germany and England, who beat Ireland 3-0 in the opening game of the tournament, will determine what Sean Dancer’s team need from their game against the Germans, points and goal difference wise.

IRELAND: A McFerran, C Sherin, E Neill, R Upton, S McAuley, S Hawkshaw, C Beggs, N Carey, K Mullan (capt), N Carroll, K McKee.

Subs: L Murphy, M Carey, S Torrans, H McLoughlin, E Curran, C Perdue, D Duke.