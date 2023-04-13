Quartet aim for Champions Trophy semi-final spots

The battles for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy takes place in Saturday

After a frantic finish to the EY Hockey League campaign, the teams that found themselves in third to sixth in the table come its conclusion battle it out on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

In a repeat of last year’s final, Catholic Institute take on defending champions Pembroke Wanderers at Rosbrien (3.0), while Old Alexandra host Pegasus at Alexandra College (1.30). UCD and Loreto await the winners in the last four.

In division two of the Hockey League, Ulster Elks play Queens (12.30) and Corinthian take on Cork Harlequins (3.0) in the semi-finals of the play-offs at St Columba’s College on Saturday, both winners, who go through to Sunday’s final (12.30), earning promotion to the top flight.