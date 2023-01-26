Institute facing tough UCD test as they seek to extend unbeaten run

Naomi Carroll: the Irish international will pose a real threat for Catholic Institute when they lock horns with fellow title challengers UCD. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Hockey League leaders Catholic Institute head to Dublin on Saturday to take on UCD, the only side to have beaten them in the competition this season.

Since losing to the students on the opening day of the campaign, Institute have won six and drawn two of their eight games, but this should be a real test of the Limerick club’s title ambitions.

A defeat would see UCD leapfrog Institute and go a point clear of them at the top of the table, with Loreto, who are home to second-from-bottom Ards, likely to join them on that mark.

Defending champions Pembroke Wanderers, who moved up to fourth with a pre-Christmas win over Loreto, are away to bottom club Belfast Harlequins, while Old Alexandra, just below them, host a Monkstown side that should be buoyed by their draw away to Institute last weekend.

Railway Union and Pegasus, eighth and seventh respectively in the table, meet at Park Avenue, both sides needing a big second half to the season if they are to make it in to the quarter-finals of the Champions Trophy.

Hockey League - Saturday: Loreto v Ards, Beaufort, 2.45; UCD v Catholic Institute, Belfield, 1.0; Old Alexandra v Monkstown, Alexandra College, 1.30; Belfast Harlequins v Pembroke Wanderers, Deramore Park, 2.30; Railway Union v Pegasus, Park Avenue, 3.30.