Catholic Institute’s six-game streak comes to an end against Monkstown

Catholic Institute’s six-game winning streak in the Hockey League came to an end on Saturday when Monkstown held them to a 2-2 draw at Rosbrien, the leaders having to come from two goals down to take a point.
Chloe Watkins created both of the visitors’ goals, the first coming after 10 minutes when she drove in to the circle on the left and sent a reverse ball across the face of goal, Sophie Moore turning it home.
And it was a long ball from Watkins in the third quarter that set up Natasha Twomey, her shot part-blocked by Pamela Smithwick but managing to trickle over the line.
Institute rallied, though, drawing level by the end of the third quarter, Leah Clery pulling a goal back before Ciara Moloney equalised from a penalty corner. The Limerick side are now two points clear of Loreto, but have played an extra game.
UCD, meanwhile, drew level on points with Loreto, but also having played an extra game, with a 2-1 win over Pegasus, Michelle Carey and Leah O’Shea putting them two up before Katie McKee got what proved to be a consolation score in the final quarter.
Hockey League - Saturday: Catholic Institute 2 (L Clery, C Moloney), Monkstown 2 (S Moore, N Twomey); UCD 2 (M Carey, L O’Shea), Pegasus 1 (K McKee). Ards v Old Alexandra, postponed.