Corinthian and Belfast Harlequins produce big cup upsets

While holders Catholic Institute got the better of Pembroke Wanderers, in a repeat of last season’s final, Corinthian and Belfast Harlequins produced the major upsets in the third round of the Irish Senior Cup on Saturday, both sides winning shoot-outs to oust Pegasus and Loreto, respectively.

Isabelle Maleady was the toast of Corinthian after her two conversions in the shoot-out that followed a scoreless draw in Belfast saw them down Pegasus, while Belfast Harlequins, yet to pick up a point in the Hockey League, upset the form guide by beating Loreto 4-2 in a shoot-out after their 1-1 draw.

Six Leinster sides, though, made it through to the quarter-finals, Corinthian joined by Monkstown whose 6-0 win over Glenanne featured a Chloe Watkins hat-trick, Old Alexandra, who beat Cork Harlequins by the same scoreline, Railway Union, 2-0 winners over Ards, Avoca, 1-0 winners over Cork’s Church of Ireland, and UCD, who won 2-1 away to Ulster Elks.

Belfast Harlequins, then, are the sole Ulster side to reach the last eight, while Institute will fly the flag for Munster. Lizza Ryan and Ali Clein had them 2-0 up against Pembroke inside 12 minutes on Saturday, Emily Beatty pulling a goal back in the dying moments of the final quarter in Limerick.

READ MORE

Irish Senior Cup – third round: Monkstown 6 Glenanne 0; Catholic Institute 2 Pembroke Wanderers 1; Old Alexandra 6 Cork Harlequins 0; Railway Union 2 Ards 0; Avoca 1 Church of Ireland 0; Ulster Elks 1 UCD 2; Belfast Harlequins 1 Loreto 1 - Harlequins won 4-3 in a shoot-out; Pegasus 0 Corinthian 0 - Corinthian won 2-1 in a shoot-out.