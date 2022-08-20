Mullan strike puts Ireland on cusp of European Championships qualification

Ireland 1 Czech Republic 0

Ireland are within touching distance of securing their place in the top flight of the 2023 European Championships after beating the Czech Republic 1-0 in Abbotstown on Saturday afternoon, the result leaving them needing - at most - just a draw against Turkey on Sunday to qualify.

They did, though, make heavy weather of a game in which they had the bulk of the possession. The Czechs, now coached by Ireland’s former assistant Gareth Grundie, managed to frustrate them with a well organised defence that gave up few clear openings.

What proved to be the winning goal came in the 21st minute when captain Katie Mullan’s reverse strike deflected off the foot of Anna Kolarova and past Barbora Cechakova.

Earlier in the day, Poland, who Ireland beat 3-0 on Thursday, moved to second in the table after their 2-0 win over Turkey. If Poland fail to beat the Czechs on Sunday morning Ireland will have qualified for the 2023 Europeans regardless of the outcome of their game against Turkey, a team they have only once previously played - and they won that encounter 13-0 back in 2015.

Ireland: A McFerran, S McAuley, M Carey, R Upton, S Hawkshaw, K Mullan (capt), L Tice, N Carroll, C Perdue, D Duke, C Hamill. Subs: E Murphy, H McLoughlin, N Carey, S Torrans, C Beggs, K McKee, E Curran, C Hamill.

Poland: B Cechakova, K Lacina (capt), L Duchova, V Pribikova, K Topinkova, T Mejzlikova, V Novakova, A Lehovcova, A Kolarova, N Babicka, E Merxbauerova. Subs: R Mrazova, K Basova, M Smidova, A Koziskova, A Vorlova, N Tlamsova, N Novakova.

EuroHockey Championships qualifying tournament (at Abbotstown) - Saturday: Poland 2, Turkey 0; Ireland 1 (K Mullan), Czech Republic 0.

Sunday: Poland v Czech Republic, 10.45am; Ireland v Turkey, 1pm