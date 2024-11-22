Leona Maguire slips back the field in CME Group Tour Championship second round

Leona Maguire plays her shot from the third tee during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A strong opening round at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida on Thursday put Leona Maguire in a good position heading into round two at Tiburon Golf Club, but a turbulent front nine followed by four bogeys beyond the turn left her a disappointing one over par facing into the closing two rounds.

The 29-year-old, who narrowly qualified for the end-of-season event, managed four birdies in a steady first round to leave her on three under going into day two.

On Friday, a birdie on the first was quickly undone with a bogey and double bogey, but Maguire steadied herself to pick up another two birdies just shy of halfway.

But the par-four ninth proved just beyond her, taking another bogey and her descent down the leader board continued through the back nine with two bogeys on the 11th and 12th eventually dropping her to level par.

A fourth and final birdie came on the 17th to again give Maguire level par after a dropped shot two holes prior, but one last bogey on the 18th left her on one over going into Saturday’s action.

The event carries a $11 million purse, with the winner taking $4 million, a record prize for a women’s event.