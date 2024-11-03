Max Kennedy makes final stage of DP World Tour Q School

Max Kennedy of Ireland has clinched his place in the final stage of DP World Tour’s Q School. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/R&A via Getty

Irish amateur Max Kennedy clinched his place in the final stage of DP World Tour’s Q School with a tied-14th finish at the second stage in Isla Canela Links in Huelva, Spain.

The Royal Dublin golfer had to battle for his place in the top 24 after a level-par 36 on the front nine, before coming home impressively with three birdies and no bogeys to card a 69 and a 15-under-par total to safely qualify from a stage won by Maximilian Steinlechner and Clement Sordet on 27-under-par. Mark Power finished tied 34th on 10 under, with Cormac Sharvin tied 43rd on eight under and Paul McBride tied 69th on level par.

Kennedy had an impressive collegiate career in the US with University of Louisville and says he is planning to turn professional when he gets status in the professional ranks, with the end goal of getting a full-time DP World Tour card.

The tournament at Isla Canela Links was one of four qualifying tournaments in Spain for the final stage of DP World Tour Q School at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona on Friday, a gruelling six-round tournament with the top 20 and ties getting their cards for next season.

READ MORE

Kennedy will join Irish golfers Dermot McElroy and Gary Hurley there, who failed to get DP World Tour cards via the Challenge Tour route in the final tournament.

The second stage at Desert Springs Resort was suspended due to thunderstorms with Jonathan Caldwell well placed to join the other Irish players at the final stage. He is tied 10th after three rounds on 11 under, with the top 23 progressing. Play in round four will restart at 9.45 on Monday. Liam Nolan (eight under), and Paul Dunne, (six under) and Niall Kearney (five under) also still have a chance with low rounds on the final day.

Ronan Mullarney failed to qualify from Golf Las Pinaillas, as did Rowan Lester and David Kitt from Fontanals Golf Club.

Conor Purcell’s card is wrapped up for next year and he shot a final round of 69 at the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca for a tied 23rd finish, and sixth-place finish in the final Challenge Tour rankings. Hurley finished tied 31st at Club de Golf Alcanada, with McElroy tied 36th as they turn their attention to Q School. The Grand Final was won by Norwegian golfer Kristoffer Reitan by a stroke from Angel Ayora and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.