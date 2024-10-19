Julien Guerrier makes two eagles in three holes to share Andalucia Masters lead

Julien Guerrier of France tees off on the ninth hole during the third round of the Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Julien Guerrier fired two eagles in three holes to draw level with halfway leader Jorge Campillo on 19 under after a brilliant third-round 63 at the Andalucia Masters.

France’s Guerrier had already made five birdies in his first 10 holes before firing a sensational second to four feet at the par-five 12th and another to nine feet at the long 14th before making both putts.

Spain’s Campillo made four birdies in his 68 as he remained bogey-free for the week, with English pair Dan Brown and Jordan Smith third and fourth, after matching rounds of 67 in Sotogrande.

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin carded a three-under 69 to move to seven under and a share of 25th position, 12 shots adrift of the leaders.

Guerrier said after his round: “The key is the short game – it’s where I made my score. I hit two great shots on the par fives and a little bit of luck as well; I was not playing exactly there but it finished well.

“It’s not a sprint a tournament it’s a marathon so I just try to enjoy every moment.”

Campillo made birdies at the second, fourth and seventh as he set about preserving his halfway lead before a superb par save at the ninth, where a wayward drive landed among trees and he was only able to bump his approach into the back bunker.

Guerrier completed a hat-trick of gains with a 32-foot putt on the short fourth and added further birdies at the fifth and 10th before his back-nine pyrotechnics saw him claim a share of the lead.

In contrast a tap-in birdie at the 12th was all Campillo had to show for his back-nine efforts despite hitting some excellent approaches as he found every green in regulation on the way in.

Campillo said: “I played quite solid – apart from nine I hit all the other greens so it was stress-free.

“I hit some great shots coming in but I didn’t make the putts. I felt I was hitting great putts so hopefully tomorrow I can make some of the putts.”

Two-time Major winner Jon Rahm has his work cut out on Sunday after a 68 left him seven shots off the lead.