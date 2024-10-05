Sara Byrne slips back to finish sixth at Calatayud Ladies Open

Ireland’s Sara Byrne has ended the Calatayud Ladies Open on six-under par, finishing joint-sixth at the European Ladies Tour Access event in Spain.

The 23-year-old led Norway’s Tina Mazario and France’s Marine Griffaut by one shot going into the final round at Gambito Golf Calatayud, but a round of 75 on Saturday was not enough to earn her first win as a pro.

That achievement instead went to England’s Ellie Gower, who shot a round of 68 on Saturday to finish on 10-under alongside her compatriot Billie-Jo Smith.

Gower ultimately triumphed in a one-hole play-off, sealing her first professional win.

Mazarino, Italy’s Alessia Nobilio and Spain’s Amaia Latorre finished joint-third on eight-under, while Puk Lyng Thomsen (Denmark), Esme Hamilton, Ellen Hume and Gemma Clews (England) were Byrne’s company in sixth.

“It means so much. I’ve never won before and I’ve never been in a play-off so it means a lot,” Gower said of her victory.

“It’s crazy. It just makes all the hard work worthwhile.”