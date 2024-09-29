United States take control of Presidents Cup ahead of final day singles

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele of the US team shake hands with Si Woo Kim. Photograph: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

The United States put themselves in prime position to secure a 10th consecutive Presidents Cup as they built an 11-7 lead over the International Team on Saturday in Montreal where they won the morning fourballs and afternoon foursomes.

The pre-tournament favourites entered the weekend tied 5-5 with the Internationals after trading session sweeps over the first two days but the Americans pulled away by going 3-1 in fourballs and winning foursomes by the same result.

With 15-and-a-half points needed to retain the Presidents Cup, the United States will like their chances going into Sunday’s 12 singles matches at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

“The work’s not done. We’ve got to come out tomorrow firing. I know they will,” Patrick Cantlay said after his birdie putt at the last gave the Americans a four-point cushion. “There’s still 12 points up for grabs. There’s another day left.”

The afternoon looked to be going in the Internationals’ favour but by the time Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith earned a 2-up win over Max Homa and Brian Harman to get within 8-7 the other three matches started turning in favour of the Americans.

Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns kicked off a red wave on the scoreboard when they rallied back from two down early to secure a 1-up win over Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes.

World number one Scottie Scheffler missed two short putts early as he and Russell Henley were 3 down after just six holes but the American duo clawed back and held off Hideki Matsuyama and Im Sung-jae 3&2.

“I felt like I messed up the beginning of the match. I felt like I was on a different planet,” said Scheffler. “I don't think Russ missed a shot today. I can't think of one shot I thought he could have hit better.”

Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were about to take a 2-up lead at the 16th but Si-woo Kim, after a lengthy search for Tom Kim’s approach shot ended with them getting relief for an embedded ball, holed out for birdie to square the match.

But the Americans responded at the final hole in fading light when Cantlay drained a 16-foot birdie putt to secure a 1-up victory for him and Schauffele.

“Finishing like that after yesterday, getting the momentum going into singles tomorrow, the team is going to sleep well tonight, and we'll come out tomorrow firing,” said Cantlay.

In the morning session, Scheffler drained two consecutive birdies late to give him and Morikawa a 2&1 win over Scott and Canada's Taylor Pendrith.

The Internationals then drew level when Kim and Kim earned a 4&3 win over US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark before the Americans earned the next two points.

Schauffele and Tony Finau put the US in front 8-6 with a 3&2 win over Conners and Hughes before Cantlay and Burns earned a 2&1 win over Matsuyama and Im.

