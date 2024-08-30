Finnish veteran Ursula Wikstrom staying calm as she claims halfway lead in Women’s Irish Open

Someone invariably comes in from the cold unexpectedly. For Ursula Wikstrom a habit is developing – it’s her turn again!

For the 44-year-old Finnish veteran – competing in the 342nd tournament of a career that has edged beyond two decades providing a livelihood but no trophy – something about the KPMG Women’s Irish Open has invigorated her quest for a breakthrough LET title as she claimed the halfway lead in this latest edition of the tournament.

Since turning professional in 2004 Wikstrom has travelled from one LET tour stop to another but has never managed to lift silverware or to pencil a “W” for a win into her roll of honour.

But two years ago – when the Irish Open was revived after a decade in the wilderness – there was a chance as Wikstrom got within touching distance of deliverance when she got into a three-way playoff at Dromoland Castle only to lose out to Klara Spilkova; and again left with that all too familiar empty-handed feeling.

So you can understand why there was no letting her emotions or expectations run wild when Wikstrom added a second-round 68 to her opening 68 for a midway total of 10-under-par 136 over the O’Meara course at Carton House outside Maynooth. It gave her a one-stroke lead over Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, with a trio of players one shot further adrift.

Tight at the top for sure. And with a continuation of the sunshine forecast for the weekend’s final two rounds, those gathered behind Wikstrom will have hopes and expectations of their own. With good reason too. Annabel Dimmock, one of that trio in tied-third, posted a 66 that saw her leapfrog up the leaderboard. Others will aim to do likewise, aware that low scores are out there.

The two Solheim Cup players in the field are among those playing catch-up in what is their last tournament before the match against the United States in Virginia in two weeks’ time. Leona Maguire struggled with the putter in adding a 72 to her first-round 70 for 142, six shots behind, while Georgia Hall – without a bogey on her scorecard – shot a 69 to also get to that 142 mark.

Teenage amateur Anna Abom teeing off on the 2nd hole in Carton House. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The pace of play again was slow to the point that Maguire admitted: “I was honestly shocked we weren’t put on the clock after the front nine. We had lost a serious amount of ground and yesterday as well. You just try hit one shot at a time and just chatting away to Verners my caddie and try and stay in some kind of rhythm but, yes, it did feel very slow out there.”

Unfortunately there was only disappointment for the majority of the home contingent, with only Maguire and teenage amateur Anna Abom making the cut which fell on level-par 146. Lauren Walsh and debut professional Anna Foster, along with amateur Olivia Costello, were among those who found themselves on the wrong side of the cut line on 147, agonisingly missing by just one stroke.

Wikstrom’s round – seven birdies and two bogeys in a 68 – saw her make the most of the morning start where there was barely a breath of breeze and the sun shone from blue skies.

There was a time in Wikstrom’s career when winning, and what it would entail, occupied many of her thoughts. The 21 years of searching has brought its own learning curve. “I think I’m past that point already. I’m old enough, I’ve been playing long enough. There were a lot times when it was becoming like a barrier to me, I was probably wanting it too much. In a way I feel like I’m a little bit over it already,” said Wikstrom of not feeling any of the pressure that was once there.

For further perspective, she added: “I’ve survived. I haven’t done anything else for 21 years, just played golf. I’ve been able to support myself and support the family. Even though I haven’t been all the time in the top. I don’t know if there are too many in jobs who can retire at my age so in that way, same position.”

More than anyone Wikstrom is a player staying in the moment. No flights of fancy, no notions. “It’s nice to have that feeling to be in it for the weekend. Still, two more days before we finish the tournament, but it’s nice to be in this position. I haven’t been there yet! We’ll see if I get there some day.”