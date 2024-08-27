Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel named as US Solheim Cup picks

United States’ Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis has selected Jennifer Kupcho, Sarah Schmelzel and Lexi Thompson as her captain’s picks for next month’s event.

The trio will join qualifiers Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Andrea Lee, Rose Zhang and Alison Lee in Virginia.

The 29-year-old Thompson will be making her seventh and final appearance, having announced she would retire from full-time golf at the end of the season.

“Lexi was probably the easiest pick to make of these three, with her experience,” said Lewis.

“I know what Lexi can do at a Solheim Cup and that definitely helped her get a pick.

“She’s somebody who is going to help the team out a lot, on the golf course and also off. With her experience, everybody on the team’s going to be watching what she does to try to learn from her. I am very happy to have Lexi back.”

Thompson added: “It means the world to me. To be able to represent my country, it’s the highest honour that you can possibly have.

“To be there again this year, especially stateside, it’s a dream come true. To be able to play alongside my team-mates and under my captains and assistant captains, it’s everything I could ask for.”

The US team take on holders Europe at Gainesville on September 13th to 15th.