Jon Rahm calls for LIV golf event to be held in Ireland

Ryan Fox and Jon Rahm head down the first at Portstewart Gold Club, scene of Rahm's Irish Open win in 2017. Photograph: Matt Mackey/Inpho

Jon Rahm has called for a LIV event to be held in Ireland, as he pushes for the tour to host a links event in the weeks before the Open Championship next summer to prepare for the final Major of the year.

Rahm finished tied-seventh at Royal Troon and was the best finisher from LIV. The tour visited Valderrama in Spain before the Open, a tight parkland course offering a very different test to Troon.

“I love Ireland,” Rahm told Golf Digest. “I’ve always felt really welcome in Ireland. It feels like home and some of the most fun rounds of golf I’ve ever played are there and there are some great venues.

“So yeah, if there was an opportunity for LIV Golf to play in Ireland it would be absolutely fantastic.

“There’s so much that goes into adjusting to links golf; getting used to the greens and the ball reacting on the ground. I didn’t think about it until after [Troon], but it’s undeniable how much it helps to play a links golf course the week before the Open.”

Rahm is a two-time winner of the Irish Open, in 2017 and 2019, at Portstewart and Lahinch respectively, back when the tournament was played before the Major. In recent years, the tournament has moved to a September date and it will be held at Royal County Down later this year.

The most likely candidate to host of a LIV event in Ireland would be Doonbeg given the course was designed by LIV CEO Greg Norman and is owned by Donald Trump, whose courses at Doral and Bedminster have been used on the tour.

Last year, Trump’s son Eric said the Trump Organisation had spoken ‘indirectly’ to LIV about the possibility of holding a tournament at the Co Clare course.

“They know it is an option and we would love to have them over here. I think this course is incredibly well suited for them if they ever chose to come over.”

In other Irish links news, multiple Major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas visited Baltray’s Co Louth links on Wednesday on the latest leg of their post-Open Irish trip.

U.S. golfer Justin Thomas supporting Cork yesterday.



📸 Kevin Sheehan pic.twitter.com/8CoMCvwx3V — OurGame.ie (@OurGameHQ) July 22, 2024

The Americans, along with former PGA Tour golfer Smylie Kaufman, have played the European Club in Wicklow, The Island, Portmarnock Golf Club and Baltray in the past few days. Thomas was pictured on social media wearing a Cork jersey in popular Dublin haunt 37 Dawson Street after the All-Ireland hurling final.