Séamus Power moves into share of second place at Valspar Championship

Séamus Power is in a share of second place at the Valspar Championship in Florida. Photograph: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Ireland’s Séamus Power moved into a share of second position at the Valspar Championship in Florida after a third round of three-under 68.

The Waterford golfer moved to eight under for the tournament, two shots behind America’s Keith Mitchell, who holed out for an eagle two from 150 yards on the 18th hole in a third-round 66.

Power carded four birdies and a single bogey in his round and is joined on eight under by Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and America’s Peter Malnati.

Mitchell’s day did not get off to the start he wanted as he bogeyed three of the front nine, albeit mixed with two birdies, but a sensational comeback homeward nine put him in pole position heading into day four.

Mitchell’s birdie on hole 12 shifted him into gear and further birdies on holes 14, 16 and 17 set him up for a fantastic eagle on the last to rocket him to the top of the pile.

Chandler Phillips, Cameron Young and Brendon Todd are on seven under for the championship.