Leona Maguire makes solid start to Honda LPGA Thailand

Leona Maguire of Ireland tees off during the first day of the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand golf tournament. Photograph: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty

Ireland’s Leona Maguire is six shots off the lead at the Honda LPGA Thailand event on the LPGA Tour after an opening day 70.

The Cavan woman had four birdies and two bogeys as she posted the two-under-par round which left her tied 30th, six shots behind the leader Peiyun Chen on eight under. Korean golfer Sei Young Kim is second on six under, then a group of players on five under includes Brooke Henderson, Ayaka Furue and last week’s Saudi International winner Patty Tavatanakit.

“I wish I can play like this every day, because golf is so hard,” said the leader Chen as she made Siam Country Club look easy with seven birdies and an eagle.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is attempting to qualify for a PGA Tour event, playing in the pre-qualifier before the Cognizant Classic next week. Having just turned 15, he would become one of the youngest to play in a PGA Tour event, should he qualify.

The top five and ties at Lost Lake Golf Club in Florida will advance to Monday’s open qualifier, where the top four with advance to the tournament at PGA National. Woods is playing alongside Derry native Ruaidhri McGee in the pre-qualifier.

At the Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour, Ireland’s Conor Purcell shot a three-over-par 74 that will leave himself fighting the cut mark. Dutch golfer Darius van Driel leads in the clubhouse at five under.