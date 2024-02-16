Leona Maguire powers up leaderboard in Saudi Arabia after 64

Leona Maguire carded an eight-under 64 in the second round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies Open in Riyadh to move into the top five. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Leona Maguire roared up the leaderboard at the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies Open in Riyadh on Friday after a blistering eight-under 64 moved her inside the top five on day two.

After opening with a four-over 76 that included just one birdie, the 29-year-old Cavan golfer made eight birdies and had no dropped shots. Starting from the 10th she made her first birdie on the 13th before a hat-trick of birdies from the 15th got her back to level-par for the tournament.

On her back nine, Maguire picked up shots at both the par 5s and two pars 3s to record equal halves of 32. It moved her to four under the tournament with second-round play still ongoing.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit is two shots clear of the field on eight under after a second round of two-under 70. Denmark’s Nicole Broch Estrup and Belgium’s Manon De Roey are joint second on six under after both also carded 70s.

Maguire is presently in a share of fourth position alongside Taiwan’s Peiyun Chen and America’s Amy Yang, who both shot 70, with South Africa’s Paula Reto also on four under after 12 holes of her second round.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy frittered away a strong position in the first round of the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles on Thursday, dropping five shots in two holes in a back nine of 41 shots at Riviera Country Club.

McIlroy was three under after a third birdie of the day on the 10th hole, before a first bogey of the day on the 12th. It was the 15th and 16th holes where he did the most damage, taking four shots to get down from in front of the green in running up a double-bogey six on the 15th. His second shot at the par-3 16th did not get over a tall bunker wall, and his putt for bogey sped past the cup, leading to a three-putt triple bogey.

McIlroy did make a fourth birdie on the par-five 17th but finished with a bogey to card a three-over 74, which left him in a tie for 64th out of 70 golfers. Séamus Power also carded a 74, with a run of three straight bogeys from the seventh hole proving costly.

There will be a 36-hole cut on Friday to include the top 50 players and ties, plus anyone within 10 strokes of the lead.

Patrick Cantlay leads the way after an opening seven-under-par 64 gave him a one-shot lead over fellow American Luke List and Australia duo Cam Davis and Jason Day.

Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge are two shots off the pace at 66 as the PGA Tour began its third signature event of the 2024 season.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is part of a group at three-under, while Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Norway’s Viktor Hovland are among those tied at one-under 70.

Tournament host Tiger Woods played his first round at an official PGA Tour event since withdrawing from the Masters 10 months ago and undergoing ankle surgery. He posted five birdies and six bogeys en route to a one-over 72 that included a shank off the 18th fairway.

“A lot of good and a lot of indifferent,” Woods said of his round. “It was one or the other. I don’t know how many pars I had, wasn’t many. I was either making birdies or bogeys and just never really got anything consistent going today.”

