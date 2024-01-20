Rory McIlroy surges into contention with stunning 63 in Dubai

Rory McIlroy has surged into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic after a superb 63 on Saturday at the Emirates GC.

Starting the day 10 shots off the pace, the world number two started as he meant to go on with a wedge to two feet for birdie at the opening hole. A birdie at the par 5 third hole followed before brilliant approaches on the seventh, eighth and ninth holes – to 8 feet, 8 feet and 4 feet – set up three more birdies and a front 9 of 30 strokes.

McIlroy continued his momentum by birdieing two par 5s on the back 9, the 10th and the 13th, before his grandstand finish. A well-placed drive set up an approach of 213 yards to the green, which he put on the back edge. From just under 50 feet, McIlroy holed his putt for eagle and sign off his round of 63.

It made him the leading player in the clubhouse at 12 under.

American Cameron Young is currently one shot ahead, Polish golfer Adrian Meronk is level with McIlroy still out in the course, but it puts McIlroy in a great position to defend his title tomorrow.

Tom McKibbin is tied 19th after a round of 70 left him on 4 under.