Flawless Fleetwood overtakes McIlroy going into final round in Dubai

Rory McIlroy chips on to the fourth green during the third round of the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood overtook Rory McIlroy and takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Dubai Invitational after carding a bogey-free eight-under-par 63 in Saturday’s third round at the Dubai Creek Resort.

Fleetwood is 15-under overall after he shot the lowest round of the day, and after starting out three shots off McIlroy, by the sixth hole he had already overtaken his Ryder Cup team-mate.

“I played very well, got off to the perfect start and was able to build some momentum,” Fleetwood told Sky Sports.

“I read the greens well, got that confidence going, that rhythm and that flow. You pick up that confidence when you start holing a few putts.”

The Englishman hit four early birdies while world number two McIlroy’s bogey on the fifth cancelled out his birdie on the previous hole, and the battle continued on the back nine with both players hitting three consecutive birdies.

Fleetwood had extended his lead thanks to a birdie on the 10th, but McIlroy pulled the gap back to one shot when he birdied the 16th to set up an exciting final round at the inaugural Dubai Invitational where the winner will take home $425,000.

“I’m definitely well in it. I felt I did okay, had a bit of a slow start but got things going on the back nine to try and keep up with Tommy,” McIlroy said.

Thorbjorn Olesen was the only other player able to keep pace, and the Dane remains three shots off the lead after carding a five-under-par 66.

Tom McKibbin carded four birdies on the back nine to card a four-under 67, which moves him into a share of 15th position on six under.

Meanwhile, a birdie on the par-three 17th secured a weekend berth for Séamus Power at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The Waterford golfer carded a four-under 66 to move to two under for the tournament, seven shots off the leaders.

One of those on nine under is Chinese golfer Carl Yuan, who has taken advantage of Jon Rahm’s departure for LIV Golf.

The 26-year-old shot a five-under-par 65 at Waialae Country Club on Friday to reach nine-under 131 at the midway point, tied for the lead with Austin Eckroat and South Korea’s Byeong Hun An.

Yuan finished 126th in last year’s FedEx Cup standings – one spot shy of earning full status on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season. But shortly after Rahm signed with LIV last month, Yuan was bumped up that key spot.