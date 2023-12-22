R&A in talks to fund Saudi golf schemes as kingdom’s acceptance grows

The R&A is in talks about funding Saudi Arabian golf schemes, in a move which further illustrates the kingdom’s growing acceptance within the sport’s corridors of power. Speculation will now only increase that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could use the Open Championship or Women’s British Open, both R&A assets, to increase its footprint in golf.

Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, has been in regular contact with PIF’s governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, for months. The pair played alongside each other in the Dunhill Links Championship in October. Rumayyan had appeared on the draw sheet under an alias.

The R&A’s willingness to associate with Saudi Arabia has raised eyebrows given the kingdom has been denounced by campaign groups and international organisations for violations of human rights. Now, the R&A has confirmed the formal nature of their Saudi connection. A spokesperson for the governing body told the Guardian: “Golf Saudi is an affiliated national association of the R&A and discussions are taking place about us supporting potential development projects.”

One thing Saudi Arabia’s march into golf, via the LIV tour, has shown is that money is no object. Alliance with the R&A, though, would further break down the sense of the Saudis as outsiders.

Sources within the R&A insist there are no current plans for PIF providing quid pro quo. Yet many will be unconvinced by that as the R&A looks to fund not only its own grassroots projects but booming prize funds. The Open paid out $16.5m (€15 million) to participants in 2023 with the Women’s British Open worth $9m (€8.1m).

At the Open at Royal Liverpool in July, Slumbers spoke of “much more rapid acceleration in men’s professional prize money than we had anticipated or planned for”. The chief executive added: “If you want to know what I really care about and what I think is important for the game, it’s the financial sustainability of professional golf. It’s ensuring that golf is thriving in 50 years’ time.”

Pressed on whether he would accept PIF funding, Slumbers said: “The world of sport has changed dramatically in the last 12 months, and it is not feasible for the R&A or golf to just ignore what is a societal change on a global basis. We will be considering within all the parameters that we look at all the options that we have.”

Slumbers, a former banker, is well aware of the blunt reality that Saudi Arabia is bestowing more money on golf than any other entity. Jon Rahm recently joined LIV on a deal worth around $100m a year. The Saudi PIF, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and a consortium of American sports teams, led by Fenway Sports, remain locked in discussions aimed at shaping a new commercial future for the elite game. There is hope meaningful progress can be made by a planned deadline of December 31st, although industry sources stress there would be no issue with extending that window if need be. Even if a final deal is agreed, it will take a considerable length of time for plans to be put into operation. - Guardian