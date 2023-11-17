Nicolai Højgaard’s closing eagle moves him two clear of the field in Dubai

Denmark's Nicolai Højgaard acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during day two of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course in Dubai. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

When the time came, Nicolai Højgaard – the 22-year-old Danish player who made his Ryder Cup debut in Rome in September – reaffirmed why he is considered one of the hottest young players in the sport.

On the 18th hole of his second round in the DP World Tour Championship, Højgaard, seemingly with ice running through his veins, was faced with a 219 yards approach to the green at The Earth course in Dubai which has water in play down the left. He hit a magnificent five-iron approach to six feet, using the back drop to his advantage, and rolled in the eagle putt for a homeward run of 30 strokes in a wonderfully crafted 66 for a midway total of 11-under-par 133.

Højgaard’s brilliance gave him a two strokes 36-holes lead over a quintet of players that featured world number four Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Jens Dantorp, Antoine Rozner and Thriston Lawrence.

For a time, it looked as if Shane Lowry would also be part of those gathered near the top of the leaderboard.

READ MORE

Lowry’s hole-out from a greenside bunker on the seventh for an eagle was sandwiched in with birdies on the sixth and eighth as he made a significant move, turning in 33 and adding further birdies on the 11th, 14th and 16th before coming undone on the 18th.

Where Højgaard made eagle to claim the outright lead, Lowry’s play of the risk-reward closing par five was quite different. His tee shot found the creek that divides the fairway and he had to take a penalty drop and then hit his approach into a greenside bunker. Ultimately, he could finish with a bogey for a round of 67 that left the Offalyman on five-under-par 139, in tied-17th place, where he was joined by Tom McKibbin.

McKibbin, making his debut in the DP World Tour’s season finale, added a 68 to his opening 71 for 139 and will need to make a significant weekend move if he is to force his way into the 10 players who will earn PGA Tour cards stateside at the tournament’s conclusion.

Rory McIlroy, already assured of the Harry Vardon Trophy for winning the order of merit, struggled to make any impact in a second round – with placing on fairways due to heavy overnight rain – as he signed for a 72 (three birdies, three bogeys) for 143 in tied-34th place in the 50-man field.