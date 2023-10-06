Portmarnock Golf Club declares intention to host The Open

Portmarnock hosted the Walker Cup in 1991, when Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley were part of the Britain and Ireland team and the US team included Phil Mickelson and David Duval. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Portmarnock Golf Club’s ambitions to become the first venue outside of the United Kingdom to play host to The Open Championship – the oldest men’s Major in golf – are finally out in the open, with the north Dublin club, in a statement, making known its desire to stage the event.

To do so, the club would require financial support from the Government – which a separate statement from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said it would be “open to engaging with the club” on such a request – but, even more so, the imprimatur of the Royal and Ancient (R&A) who are custodians of the championship.

When Portmarnock Golf Club ended its male-only membership rule in 2021, ending its 127-year-old policy of not accepting women members, to become “gender neutral,” it also had the knock-on effect of making it available to once again host big tournaments with Government support.

If that change had been slow and only came about after 127 years, the two years since then have demonstrated just how quickly and far the club has moved on in its attempts to again showcase its championship course.

It played host to the men’s Amateur Championship, also run by the R&A, in 2019 when Corkman James Sugrue won, at which point the men-only membership existed, but the ending of that membership policy has meant the R&A awarded it the right to stage next year’s women’s Amateur Championship in June.

The next step would be to stage the AIG Women’s Open before potentially getting a chance to host The Open itself, which would be a hugely significant move by the R&A in taking the championship to a course outside of the UK.

Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland hosted the Open in 1951 when it was won by Max Faulkner and in 2019 when Shane Lowry famously claimed the Claret Jug. It will be staged at the Co Antrim venue again in 2025.

Shane Lowry of Ireland breaks through the huge crowds on the 18th hole and celebrates with his caddie Bo Martin at Royal Portrush. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty

In response to the statements by Portmarnock Golf Club and the the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media confirming it would be “open” to engaging with the club on the possibility of staging the championships, the a spokesperson for the R&A responded:

“The R&A regularly stages championships and international matches throughout Great Britain and Ireland, including at Portmarnock, and have done for many years. We also work with Golf Ireland as the national body throughout the island of Ireland. We would like to investigate the possibility of taking our professional championships to Portmarnock as well.

“Portmarnock is undoubtedly one of the world’s outstanding links courses and we believe there is the potential to host our major championships there but it is essential that a full evaluation is carried out to assess whether it is feasible and what would be required to make it happen.”

Niall Goulding, the captain of Portmarnock, acknowledged the club had made “informal contact” with the R&A with regard to the possibility of staging the AIG Women’s Open and The Open in the coming years.

“Without a detailed survey, it is not possible to verify the ability of the property to act as host to a major championship, given the significant infrastructural requirements of such an event.

“The club has determined that Government support would be critical for a project of this magnitude and, consequently, will now approach the relevant Government authorities to establish their position on providing support for a formal application by Portmarnock to The R&A to host a major championship,” said Goulding.

The response from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media indicated it would favourably look on a request to assist in bringing the men’s and women’s Majors to the club:

“A future subsequent hosting of The Open and / or the Women’s Open would further enhance Ireland’s reputation as a world-leading golf destination. The value that this brings to our tourism sector, and to courses, communities and businesses all across the island, is well understood. With over 400 golf courses, and one third of links courses worldwide, Ireland has a deserved reputation as a key global destination for golf.

“Our Department has supported the hosting of a range of major events across a number of sports, including golf, and the hosting of the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Limerick will be especially significant.”

Mark Kennelly, Golf Ireland’s CEO, was also supportive of any initiative for the links to host such championships:

“Portmarnock is steeped in history and golfing tradition and we welcome their initiative to potentially host the AIG Women’s Open and The Open.

“This aligns with our vision to amplify Ireland’s footprint in international golf, building upon our successful hosting of prominent tournaments like The Open and the Ryder Cup (which takes place at Adare Manor in 2027). We are eagerly anticipating more global golf events coming to Ireland in the future,” said Kennelly.

Portmarnock Golf Club was the host venue of the inaugural Irish Open back in 1927 and has played host to numerous championships since it was founded, including a record 19 Irish Opens – one of the biggest events on the European Tour – and the club also staged the Walker Cup in 1991.