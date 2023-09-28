Ryder Cup: Philip Reid’s verdict on Friday morning’s opening foursomes matches

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy react after they were named as a Europe foursomes pairing for the first morning's play at the Ryder Cup during the opening ceremony at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

6.35am (Irish time): Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton v Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns

With Rahm’s old sidekick Sergio Garcia not in the frame this time, someone had to come on board and Hatton certainly has the fire to provide his own version of Latin temperament. Could prove to be an inspired choice by Luke Donald and also puts faith in his fellow Englishman against a strong American pairing. Verdict: Europe

6.50am: Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg v Max Homa/Brian Harman

Åberg is thrown straight into the fray and with Hovland, the player literally everyone on the European team wants as a playing partner. Homa and Harman is a bit like getting ying to match with yang and will prove feisty opponents. Verdict: Halved match

7.05am: Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka v Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa

Lowry and Straka have hit it off well over the past few days and it is another positive move by Donald to give Lowry some leadership in introducing the Austrian rookie to the intensity of the Ryder Cup. Straka’s putting is a strength in foursomes. Fowler and Morikawa are an interesting new partnership and putting could prove key. Verdict: USA

7.20am: Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

European vice-captain Edoardo Molinari’s data has brought this one together and it could proved to be a dynamic partnership with McIlroy and Fleetwood seeking to take down the dynamic foursomes pairing of Schauffele and Cantlay who proved invincible at Whistling Straits. Not as bold a move as first appears, could provide the start of a beautiful friendship. Verdict: Europe