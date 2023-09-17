‘We’re in a good spot’: Rory McIlroy buzzing for Ryder Cup after ‘awesome’ week

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy watches his drive from the 15th tee on day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, south-west of London, on September 17, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Europe will take on the United States in the Ryder Cup in Rome buoyed by an “awesome” week in the BMW PGA Championship, according to Rory McIlroy.

All 12 members of the team made the cut at Wentworth and seven finished in the top 10 behind New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, with Tyrrell Hatton a runner-up, Jon Rahm fourth, Viktor Hovland fifth and Tommy Fleetwood sixth.

McIlroy, who only made the weekend thanks to a birdie on the 18th in near-darkness on Friday evening, carded closing rounds of 67 and 65 to climb into a tie for seventh before heading to Mykonos for a friend’s stag do on Monday.

Asked if Europe captain, Luke Donald, would be pleased with the leader board, McIlroy said: “It’s awesome. We’re in a good spot.

“We had a really good day in Rome on Monday. The team’s been shaping up really well for the last couple of months. Everyone’s been in pretty good form.

“It’s still almost two weeks away until the first ball is hit on the Friday morning but I’m sure you’ll ask all the boys that are coming in here, they are all just so excited to get to Rome and get going.”

McIlroy began the final round 10 shots off the lead, held by Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Aberg, but closed to within two after covering his first 15 holes in seven under.

However, the 2014 champion was unable to birdie either the 17th or 18th, both par fives, to put more pressure on the players still out on the course following an 82-minute weather delay.

“It’s not disappointment that I haven’t won, I’m more disappointed that I couldn’t take advantage of the positions I put myself in on 17 and 18,” McIlroy said.

[ Swede sensation Ludvig Aberg takes remarkable rise in his stride ]

“Even if I had birdied those two holes and not won, at least I’d have given myself every chance and given the guys that are still out on the golf course work for it a little more.

“There’s a couple of things to work on and to try and iron a couple of the misses out of my game.

“I’m getting a little quick in transition with some iron shots and leaving some out to the right but, apart from that, I feel like everything is in pretty good shape.”

Fox staged a brilliant comeback to win as rising star Aberg was brought down to earth at Wentworth. Fox began the final round three shots behind leader Aberg and looked out of contention after running up a triple-bogey seven on the third but covered his last 13 holes in eight under par for a closing 67.

“I don’t really know what to think at the moment, to be honest,” Fox said. “It’s not a tournament that has treated me very well in the past, although I’ve loved coming here. I don’t know what changed today but it’s pretty special to make a birdie on the last to win.” – PA