Shane Lowry misses cut in Prague to leave Ryder Cup place up to captain’s discretion

Now, it’s a matter of waiting for Shane Lowry. The Offalyman’s Ryder Cup qualifying campaign came to an end with a missed cut in the D+D Czech Masters in Prague and, if he is to be on the plane to Rome for next month’s match against the United States, it can only be as one of Europe captain Luke Donald’s wildcard picks.

That Donald has six captain’s picks at his disposal might well strengthen Lowry’s prospects, but we will have to wait until September 4th – the Monday before the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club and a day after the qualifying campaign concludes at the Omega European Masters – to find out.

Lowry, who is eighth on the Europe world points list, intends taking a week’s break next week ahead of playing in the Irish Open and defending his BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and left Prague ahead of plans after a second successive 71 for 142, two-under-par, saw him miss the cut by two strokes at the Albatross Club.

Sweden’s Alexander Björk again went bogey-free in adding a 66 to his opening 65 for a midway total of 13-under-par 131, which gave him a one-stroke lead over Denmark’s Nicolia Hojgaard.

READ MORE

John Murphy, who has suffered six straight missed cuts on the DP World Tour since his tied-28th finish in the Belgian Open back in May, added a second round 68 to his opening 70 for a 36-holes total of six-under-par 138 which put him in tied-25th heading into the weekend.

The Corkman had five birdies and one bogey in his round, including a hat-trick of birdies from the 10th to the 12th to survive the cut in his bid for much-needed Race to Dubai points.

Pádraig Harrington also showed his fighting qualities in also signing for a 68 – five birdies and one bogey – to survive the cut on 139 in tied-36th.

In the Dormy Open in Sweden on the Challenge Tour, Conor O’Rourke slipped back in following his opening 62 with a second round 70 for two-under-par 132 to lie in tied-26th heading into the weekend. He was joined on that mark by Conor Purcell, who followed his opening 67 with a 65. The pair were five shots behind midway leader Ivan Cantero Gutierrez of Spain.