A quartet of Irish players selected on Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team

A quartet of Irish players have been selected to represent the Britain and Ireland team against holders the United States in the Walker Cup at St Andrews (Old Course) on September 2nd-3rd.

Alex Maguire’s brilliant season has seen him rewarded with a Walker Cup debut, the big-hitting 22-year-old from Laytown and Bettystown – a student at Florida Atlantic University – proving his pedigree earlier in the season when he captured the prestigious St Andrews Links Trophy.

Mark Power of Kilkenny, who impressed in the match in Seminole two years ago despite being on the losing side; Matt McClean of Malone, last year’s US Mid-Amateur champion, and Galway’s Liam Nolan have also been selected. Caolan Rafferty of Dundalk has been named as one of two reserves.

“This is their opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in amateur golf and have their name written alongside some of the greatest names in the history of the sport by winning the Walker Cup,” said team captain Stuart Wilson. “There is arguably no more iconic venue in the world to achieve that feat than on the Old Course in St Andrews.

“We look forward to the challenge of winning the match next week and I know these players will give it their all to win back the trophy in front of a home crowd.”

The full team is: Alex Maguire, Mark Power, Matt McClean, Liam Nolan (Ireland), James Ashfield (Wales), Jack Bigham, Barclay Brown, John Gough (England) and Connor Graham (Scotland).