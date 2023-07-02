Rickie Fowler ends four-year PGA Tour drought with victory at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler has won on the PGA Tour for the first time in more than four years.

Fowler birdied the final hole of regulation and the first hole of a three-man playoff Sunday to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Fowler shot a final-round 68 to finish tied with Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa. Fowler’s birdie on the 18th hole in regulation, after 144 yard wedge to three feet, was his first since the seventh hole.

“It’s hard to really put it all into words,” Fowler said. “Obviously a lot of good stuff this year and been playing some really good golf, so I knew it was just a matter of time with how I’ve been playing. I’ve had a couple tough weekends where I had a chance. Winning is great but there is a lot more to life than that.”

READ MORE

The American, whose last win came at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open, started Sunday with the lead. He holed an 11-footer on the 18th in the playoff for birdie for the victory. Fowler has been in good form of late, sharing the 54-hole lead at the US Open two weeks ago and shooting a 60 at last week’s Travelers Championship.

Clutch shot from @RickieFowler!



He has a 3-footer left to force a playoff @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/A5CvpZYaBI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2023

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier admitted he was “gobsmacked” after producing a stunning burst of scoring to claim his first DP World Tour title in the Betfred British Masters.

Hillier holed from 40 feet for eagle on the 15th, made birdie from a fairway bunker on the next and then holed from six feet for another eagle on the 17th in a brilliant final round of 66 at The Belfry.

That gave the 24-year-old a winning total of 10 under par, securing the first prize of €545,000 (£468,000) and also a place in the British Open at Royal Liverpool later this month.

Hillier, who began the day three shots off a six-way tie for the lead, said: “I’m gobsmacked. I think it’s going to take me a while to process to be honest.

“Early on in the day I was not feeling it at all. I was a little bit uncomfortable with the driver, didn’t have many chances but obviously knew there were some chances coming in.

“I didn’t think I would take them that well, but obviously pretty ecstatic.”

Hillier finished two shots ahead of England’s Oliver Wilson and American Gunner Wiebe, who secured the other two spots up for grabs at Hoylake.