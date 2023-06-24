Leona Maguire leads Women’s PGA with Meadow only two back as they bid to make history

Leona Maguire of Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the 13th hole during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty

A date with history awaits as Leona Maguire will head into the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol with a one-shot lead over Jenny Shin and a great chance to become the first Irish woman to win a major championship.

However, if not Maguire, the barrier could be broken either by Stephanie Meadow after the Northern Irishwoman shot a superb 67 on day three to move to five under for the tournament, just two shots behind Maguire in third place.

It is unprecedented territory for Irish women’s golf and Maguire in particular, whose best major performance was tied fourth at the Women’s British Open last year. The Cavan woman won last week in the Meijer LPGA Classic and has now shot eight straight rounds in the 60s. One more on Sunday and she could be a major champion for the first time.

Back to solo-lead!@leona_maguire is looking comfortable and confident on this back nine! pic.twitter.com/Mvsl17jY5e — LPGA (@LPGA) June 24, 2023

Maguire had a fine start to her round with birdies at the first and seventh holes and at the 10th hole had a putt to go four clear. A bogey at the 11th brought her back to the field as Shin and Meadow made their moves. A birdie at the 15th brought her back into the solo lead, before a drive into the rough on the 17th led to another bogey. But on the 18th hole, she hit a fantastic 3-wood to the heart of the par five and two-putted for birdie to restore her lead on seven-under-par and a third round of 69.

Meadow had one of the rounds of the day with five birdies and only a single drop shot on 10th. Her round was bettered by one by the South Korean player Shin, who had a bogey-free 66.