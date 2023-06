Leona Maguire of Ireland hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club. Photograph: David Berding/Getty

Leona Maguire has won the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club, for her second victory on the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan woman was in blistering form on the back nine, with four birdies and an eagle in her last six holes en route to a final round 64.

She finished on 21-under-par, two strokes ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn. Last year, Maguire lost a playoff in the same event to Jennifer Kupcho.

Full report to follow...