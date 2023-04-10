Anderson finishes strongly to snatch semi-final place in West of Ireland

Barry Anderson (County Sligo) advanced to the semi-final of the West of Ireland Amateur Open Championship at County Sligo Golf Club, Rosses Point. Photograph: David Lloyd | Golffile

Former winner and Sligo golfer Barry Anderson held his nerve down the tricky home stretch to snatch an unlikely victory and make it through to the semi-finals of the Connolly’s Audi West of Ireland Amateur Open Championship.

It was another thrilling day on the blustery west coast, and after Seve Prins shot a hole-in-one on Sunday, Marc Boucher (Carton House) followed that up with one of his own in his 2&1 quarter-final victory over Castleknock’s Quentin Carew.

Elsewhere, strokeplay winner James Claridge (Enville) also booked his place in the final four with a 5&3 win against Patrick Keeling of Roganstown while Slive Russell’s Shane McDermott secured a big 6&5 victory over Cian Harkin (Letterkenny).

Claridge will battle it out with Boucher in the first semi-final tomorrow morning (8am) before McDermott and Anderson tee it up (8.15am).

But coming up 17 late on Monday evening it looked as though there would be no Sligo involvement in Tuesday’s action. James Hewitt (Tandragee) seemed to have a putt for a 2&1 win, only for the 2017 winner to swoop.

“I thought I was pretty much near the end on 17 and I managed to hole out a 25-30 footer for par,” said Anderson.

“I just said, feck it if I’m going down I’m going down fighting and I’ll give it a go. I just said I would pick a line and hope it was the right one. When I looked it was tracking and it had the legs to get there.

“Matchplay moment, I make and he misses. Just a bit mad, I can’t believe it. I was down most of the match and trying to hang on in there.

“It would be unbelievable [to win]. I never even contemplated it so to be in with a chance of it is just brilliant. I just have to ring my boss now and try and get tomorrow off!”

Claridge was the big winner on Monday morning as he got out early and secured an emphatic 5&4 victory over Joe Lyons (Galway). Keeling also impressed in his 4&3 win against reigning Bridgestone Order of Merit champion and Royal Dublin golfer Hugh Foley.

Carew had to battle hard to see off another leading English contender, Arron Edwards-Hill, with a 2up win. It was even tighter in the match between Boucher and Jordan Hood (Galgorm Castle) with the former claiming a 1up success.

McDermott beat Grange’s Jake Whelan 3&2, Harkin advanced after a 2&1 win against Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little), Hewitt squeezed past hometown golfer Ruairi O’Connor (1up) and Anderson got the better of David Shiel (Enniscrone), 4&3.

However, the highlight of the afternoon took place on the fourth hole where Boucher stood forward and landed an ace, giving him a 2up lead en route to a precious win.

“I was between 9 and 8 iron, so I hit 8. I’d hit 9 in the morning and I said to Darragh that I might just cut up an 8 and yeah, just hit a lovely shot, straight at it, one bounce and couple of rolls and straight in. You can’t really predict those things, but they’re great when they come off,” said Boucher.

Claridge has already claimed the Pat Ruddy Perpetual Trophy this week and he will be determined to double-down after another impressive showing on Monday. His attempt to overpower the golf course early paid dividends in his quarter-final against Keeling.

“I did the same this morning. The tough stretch coming in, I wanted to get it done as early as possible. Win the strokeplay and then just carry the momentum. It’s golf, when you get in a rhythm it’s a snowball effect. It can go the other way but thankfully it’s going the right way at the minute,” said Claridge.

Similarly, McDermott was desperate to get his head in front and after going 1up on the first against Harkin he wouldn’t be caught.

“I got off to a good start, just tried to put him under as much pressure as I could. I’m driving the ball really well this week so I just nailed driver on those holes and got as close to the green as I could and thankfully made a few putts.

“So it’s great, I’m embracing the pressure. This is the furthest I’ve ever gotten in this competition so just got to keep pushing, the sky’s the limit,” said McDermott.