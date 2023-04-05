Power goes solo as he maps out his Masters strategy

There is no one secret to success. In the case of Séamus Power, for instance, his practice preparations for a second appearance in the Masters has involved glorious isolation, at least for the past two days.

“It was gorgeous,” said Power of working his way around the course with just his caddie Simon Keelan for company, taking their time to map out a strategy that will make Sunday’s – or Monday’s if needs be, given the weather forecast – journey to the back nine one of real meaning.

While Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Matt McClean completed their practice in the company of Tommy Fleetwood by also playing the back nine, Power went solo for the second day running and is very much at ease with where his game is at heading into the tournament where he will have Bubba Watson and amateur Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira as the other players in the group for the first two rounds.

Power has not had a top-10 on the tour since a fifth-place finish in the RSM Classic last November, which was part of his hot streak in the early part of the wraparound season which also included a win in the Bermuda Championship and a third in the Mayakoba.

Yet, his return to Augusta National – he finished tied-27th last year – has Power a little wiser after a build-up that also included a reconnaissance trip a couple of weeks in advance of tournament week:

“I remember last year I was a little more excited and overeager...my game feels in a really good spot, so just try to give myself a chance going into Sunday. I think that is what everyone is going to try to do, on the back nine. It’s about being in one of the last groups on Sunday to give yourself a chance and see what happens.”

Shane Lowry and Séamus Power after a practice round before the 2023 Masters at Augusta National golf club. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

After playing in all four Majors last year, with a tied-9th finish in the US PGA his best finish, Power has kicked on this season. Currently eighth on the FedEx Cup standings and 34th in the world rankings, Power has used the past few days to work out a strategy in tandem with Keelan.

Indeed, he will likely change his approach on how to play the opening par-five, the second hole. Where last year the driver was his choice off club off the tee, this time it most likely will the three-wood that is utilised “rather than squeeze a driver” as he put it.

“I thought I put a couple of good swings on it last year and didn’t get the reward,” said Power of the second hole, “so I think hit three-wood and take that bunker out of play and then you can freewheel it with another three-wood and hit it to a spot where you can get it up and down. Having played it last year I probably could have done it a little differently.”

The par-fives are traditionally the scoring holes in terms of searching for birdies or eagles, and this time the increased yardage on the 13th hole will also call for a different game plan.

“I think the tee shot is much easier now because you’re basically just hitting it straight out. But the second shot is more different and more decisions to be made. Even yesterday I had a good one and had 220 to the hole and four-iron into the wind. You kind of realise the severity of the slope when you have that length of a club in your hand. It becomes a tough second shot.

“I think it’s a very good change. I think it’s designed actually the way it’s meant to be played where they want you to have to make that decision with the second shot. It’s going to be tough that’s for sure. Even the couple of times I’ve played it, including a couple weeks ago, I’ve hit decent shots and it was a tougher shot.

“I think everyone’s going to do it differently. If I have an iron in my hand I’ll go for it. Anything else probably not. It’s the ball above your feet that’s the tough part. Obviously the creek is on the right and you’re worried about holding it off, and you worry about turning it over, and that’s never good. I think with an iron you can hold it off enough to get to the centre of the green.”