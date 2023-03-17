Tom McKibbin lights up back nine to get back in contention at SDC Championship

Tom McKibbin fired a superb 65, hitting only 29 shots on his back nine, as he put himself back in contention in the second round of the SDC Championship in South Africa after a tough opening day.

The young Northern Irish star had been heading towards a missed cut after a four-over-par 76 on Thursday but he bounced back in style on Friday, with five birdies and an eagle on his back nine to move into the top 20 at three under, five shots off the lead of France’s Julien Brun at St Francis Links.

Brun is the clubhouse leader on eight under, one shot ahead of Sweden’s Jen Dantorp, South Africa’s Albert Venter and England’s Matthew Baldwin.

Elsewhere on the PGA Tour, Ryan Brehm knocked in a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th hole to card a five-under 66 and join Adam Schenk and Germany’s Stephan Jaeger in the lead after one round of the Valspar Championship on Thursday.

The trio holds a one-shot edge over Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover and Maverick McNealy, who are tied at 4-under 67. Tommy Fleetwood is among a group that is a short further back.