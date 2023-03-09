Pádraig Harrington inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame

Pádraig Harrington: humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington is humbled by his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The 51-year-old, who counts back-to-back British Opens and the PGA Championship among his 21 worldwide wins, is only the third Irishman to receive the honour after amateur Joe Carr and Christy O’Connor snr.

“This is very exciting, obviously huge honour. It’s somewhat humbling,” said the former Ryder Cup captain, who also won the US Senior Open last year.

“At this stage of my life, it gives me some validation to what I’ve done in golf. [It] brings back a flood of memories.

READ MORE

“This is a deep-down satisfaction and I’m very proud to be included with the players before me.

“Seeing your name beside the names that I’ve looked up to as a boy and young golfer, it’s very nice.

“Everybody on the ballot deserves to be there. It’s unfortunate that everyone can’t be in, but it’s great to be included in the Class of 2024.”

Harrington will be officially inducted in a ceremony at June’s US Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina.