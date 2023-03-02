Leona Maguire makes solid start to HSBC Women’s World Championship

Leona Maguire made a solid start to the HSBC Women’s World Championship with an opening 70 to lie six shots off the lead held by American Elizabeth Szokol.

The Irish woman made three birdies in her round and just a single drop shot to finish the day tied 14th.

“I’ve been playing well,” Maguire said. “My game has been really solid. Gave myself a lot of chances today. I had a lot of putts that just lipped out or just went by the edge.

“So just do more of the same tomorrow, and hopefully I can hole a few more putts.

“There’s weather issues. We didn’t get probably ideal practice in this week. So you just kind of have to stay patient, have a good attitude, and take your chances where you get them.”

The 28-year-old Szokol carded a new career-low round, an eight-under, 64 at the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club that was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5, 5th and seven birdies.

Szokol battled a back injury last season and is playing on a medical extension this week. “I’m really happy about the start. Great way to start the event. I’m just happy I was hitting my irons better than last week. I felt like I was shaking off a little rust last week from the offseason so very pleased with the start.”

US Women’s Open winner Yuka Saso sits alone in second after firing a 67. A group of players sit in a tie for third at -4 after carding opening 68s. Five of the six are major champions, the most notable of whom is Nelly Korda.