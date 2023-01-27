Rory McIlroy shares lead with Patrick Reed at Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy picked up four shots across his final three holes to vaunt himself up the leaderboard and into a share of the lead with Patrick Reed at the conclusion of his first round at the Dubai Desert Classic. The world number one finished with a run of birdie-eagle-birdie to end up on six under, level atop the leaderboard with Reed, who appeared to throw a tee at the Holywood man in a pre-tournament spat.

[ Rory McIlroy on blanking Patrick Reed: ‘I’m living in reality. I don’t know where he’s living’ ]

Starting his round on the back nine, McIlroy was level par at the turn after a pair of birdies and bogeys. He picked up his first shot of the day immediately at the 10th, only to drop back at the 12th. A bogey on 15 was offset by his second birdie of the round on 18.

Back-to-back birdies on the second and third had McIlroy two under par for the first time, only for his sensational finish to propel him up the standings. After tapping in for a birdie on seven, a sensational eagle followed on eight, McIlroy holing his second shot from the bunker on the par four hole.

To round things off, his second shot from the rough on nine left him a birdie put from within six feet, which he duly rolled in to end his round.