Different Strokes: Rory McIlroy matches Pádraig Harrington with Golf Writers’ gong

Rory McIlroy, possibly after hearing he was voted Irish Golf Writers’ Association Professional of the Year for the sixth time. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In a year crammed with wins for Ireland’s tour professionals – with victories spread across the LPGA Tour, the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour (European Tour) and the Champions Tour –, Rory McIlroy’s stellar performances, which yielded three wins, including the Tour Championship to clinch the FedEx Cup, have resulted in him being voted as the Irish Golf Writers’ Association Professional of the Year.

McIlroy, who returned to world number one following his CJ Cup success in October, previously won the IGWA’s professional award in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016. He joins Pádraig Harrington as a six-time recipient.

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman’s victories included successfully defending the Canadian Open and CJ Cups along with the Tour Championship, while he finished atop the standings on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. McIlroy also finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the Masters and was fourth behind Cameron Smith in the 150th Open in strong showings in the Majors.

“It’s a journey again. I feel like I’m on this journey to win my first major again, which is a really great feeling. Instead of having the burden of ‘he hasn’t won one in eight years’, it’s more like ‘I’m just trying to win a Major’. I feel like I’m on that journey. I’m getting closer. I’m laying the foundations and I’m sort of building it step by step,” McIlroy told RTÉ last week.

READ MORE

Hugh Foley, from Royal Dublin, was voted Men’s Amateur Player of the Year – edging out his international team-mate Matt McClean – after a year in which he became the first player since Darren Clarke to win the North of Ireland and the South of Ireland championships in the same year. Foley also reached the AIG Irish Close final and the US Mid-Amateur final, where he fell 3&1 to McClean.

Hugh Foley, Men's Amateur Player of the Year. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Golffile.

Beth Coulter, of Kirkistown Castle, was voted Women’s Amateur Player of the Year – topping the poll above Katie Poots, Lauren Walsh and Annabel Wilson. The 18-year-old won the Irish Women’s Amateur Close and the Irish Girls’ championship, becoming the first player to hold both championship titles in the same year.

Jimmy Kinsella, who 50 years ago won the Madrid Open on the fledgling European Tour and who succeeded his father as club professional at Skerries Golf Club in 1976, has been named as the recipient of the Distinguished Services to Golf Award.

BBC NI Sport’s Stephen Watson, chairman of the Irish Golf Writers’ Association, said: “It’s been another stellar year for Irish golf, both in the professional and amateur game and we are blessed to have so many great players on the island. Rory McIlroy’s magnificent season deservedly earns him the professional player of the year and I have no doubt the world number one will soon add a fifth major to his glittering CV.”

Another date with doctors for Daly

"I’ve probably had more surgery than Tiger," quipped John Daly in advance of knee replacement surgery scheduled for next week. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

The original Grip-it-’n’-rip-it exponent John Daly is set to undergo another surgical procedure in his bid to continue playing.

Daly – who teamed-up with his son JDII in the PNC tournament, where they finished second to the Singhs – is scheduled to undergo knee replacement surgery this week.

“I’ve probably had more surgery than Tiger,” joked Daly of his latest medical appointment. “They just keep adding up over the last five years.”

In addition to previous knee surgery in 2019, Daly – 56 – has undergone lap-band surgery in a bid to combat weight issues (in 2009), emergency surgery after being bitten by a spider and developing sepsis (2019), and surgery to remove bladder cancer (in 2020). Daly’s other medical issues include diabetes and arthritis which requires him to use a golf buggy when playing.

By the Numbers: 2

That’s the number of Irish players inside the top-50 on the DP World Tour 2022/’23 season order of merit rankings, going into the winter break. Tom McKibbin, in his rookie season, is currently placed in 33rd while Gary Hurley, also in his debut season on the main circuit, is in 44th. Conor Purcell, who achieved the biggest result of his career by finishing tied-seventh at this month’s Australian Open, is in 51st position.

Word of Mouth

“That was our fun fact. I won more tournaments this year than he played rounds of golf” – Pádraig Harrington on playing in the PNC tournament with his son Paddy, who has only played a limited amount of golf this year due to studies and exams. The Harringtons nevertheless produced a strong challenge in the end-of-season event, finishing solo fourth in a tournament won by Vijay and Qass Singh.

Twitter Twaddle

Sweet 16! Feels good to bring this one home. We’ve been close many times, so will definitely cherish this for a long time. Thank you to @PNCchampionship for another great event, one we look forward to all year 👊🏿 #pncchampionship @qas90 pic.twitter.com/so6r7VWJdz — Vijay Singh (@VijaySinghGolf) December 19, 2022

– Vijay Singh on finally managing to get the W with his son Qass in the unique end-of-season event.

Will crushed me in both the long drive AND straightest drive! Having a blast already this week @PNCchampionship https://t.co/nG6FBaYG1y — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) December 16, 2022

– PGA champion Justin Thomas on the perils of going up against 11-year-old Will McGee, son of legendary LPGA Tour player Annika Sorenstam and husband Mike McGee.

We are delighted to announce that Alexis Mac Allister has been made an honorary life member of Beaverstown Golf Club we are looking forward to welcoming you to the peninsula soon. 👏 👏. 👏 👏 and you can sign #messi if wants a knock around pic.twitter.com/xu8KpxE5ro — BeaverstownGolfClub (@BeaverstownGC) December 13, 2022

– Beaverstown Golf Club scoring an ace in getting the long lost son of Donabate into their ranks.

Know the Rules

Q: A player makes a practice swing and accidentally moves her ball in play on the fairway with her club. What is the ruling?

A: The player gets one penalty stroke and must replace the ball. If a player causes her ball in the general area to move without making a stroke there is a one-stroke penalty (Rule 9.4b).

In the Bag: Antoine Rozner (Mauritius Open)

Driver: Titliest TSR3 (10 degrees)

3-Wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees)

Irons: Titleist U500 (2), Titleist 620 CB (3), Titleist 620 MB (4-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (42, 56 and 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Ten S

Ball: Titleist ProV1x