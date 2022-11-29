Tiger Woods to miss Hero World Challenge due to foot injury

Tiger Woods pulled out of the Hero World Challenge because of a foot injury he said he sustained in “preparation and practice” to play.

The tournament begins Thursday at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Woods has hosted it since 2000.

"I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods posted to Twitter on Monday. "After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties."

Woods was replaced in the field by Sepp Straka.

READ MORE

Woods said he still intends to compete in The Match on December 10th and the PNC Championship later in the month.

The Match will be played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida., and Woods will partner with World No. 1 Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The following week, Woods is due to partner with his 13-year-old son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship, marking their third appearance in the tournament.

The event, to be held December 15th-18th at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, is for reigning and past winners of either a major or The Players championship and a family member. The Woods pairing finished in second place last December, two shots behind John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

The elder Woods returned to competitive golf at the 2021 PNC Championship, just 10 months following a serious car crash. He played a limited 2022 schedule and hasn’t competed since The Open Championship in July.

(c) Copyright Field Level Media