Adrian Otaegui secures special win on home turf at Valderrama

Adrian Otaegui secured a special win on home turf as he secured a six strokes winning margin in the Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters at Valderrama, a fourth career win on the DP World Tour for the 29-year-old Spaniard which lifted him to 10th on the Race to Dubai standings and to 95th in the updated world rankings.

The result, though, didn’t impact on Rory McIlroy’s lead at the head of the order of merit as the Northern Irishman retained his near 1,000 points lead over Matt Fitzpatrick after the US Open champion failed to make the cut.

Otaegui started the final round with a six shot lead and produced a closing round 68 to finish on 18-under-par 270 to set a new tournament low record at the iconic venue, with Joakim Lagergren finishing runner-up and Min Woo Lee in third.

“I’m very, very proud. I feel so happy to have my first win in Spain, on my favourite course in Spain. It’s just unbelievable. I’m very, very happy with everything, the week went perfect,” said Otaegui, winning for the first time since his Scottish Championship success in 2020.

On the Challenge Tour, Ulster teenager Tom McKibbin finished fourth in the English Trophy — won by Switzerland’s Jeremy Freiburghais — which consolidated his 15th position on the order of merit as he moves on to the Grand Final in Spain knowing he is in a very strong place to secure a full tour card on the main circuit next season, with the top-20 earning that status.