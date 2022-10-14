Leona Maguire’s team leads Aramco Team Series in New York

Leona Maguire’s team hold a one-shot lead in the team competition and Manon De Roey leads by two in the individual competition after the first day of the Aramco Team Series – New York.

On a tough and testing day, Team Maguire - Leona Maguire, Liz Young, Tvesa Malik and amateur Golden Tate joined forces to reach a total of 11-under-par at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

The quartet made the turn in five-under having dropped just one shot on their front nine and came home in six-under to be at the top of the leaderboard on day one.

“We all got along really well and had a nice time out there,” said Maguire. “We didn’t realise how long we’d been out there until we walked off the 18th green which is always a good sign. We dovetailed nicely and it’s always nice to be in the lead.

“It was a little nicer on the back nine, it’s a good test out there. It was playing long on a lot of holes with a lot of with woods and hybrids, so hopefully it will be a little kinder tomorrow. It worked pretty well today, so more of the same for tomorrow. A good night’s sleep tonight and we’ll be ready to go.”

Maguire shot two over in her own round, recovering from a front 9 of 40 shots to come home in 34 for a round of 74. She is tied 22nd, six shots off the lead in the individual competition. De Roey carded a bogey-free round of 68 (-4) to lead the individual standings by two shots.

USA’s Nelly Korda and Sweden’s Madelene Sagström sit in second place on two-under-par having shot rounds of 70 on day one.

While American Lexi Thompson and two-time LET winner Pia Babnik sit one shot further back in T4 on one-under-par.

Six players round out the top 10 having carded a round of level par including South Africa’s Garcia, Canada’s Brooke Henderson, Wales’ Chloe Williams, Australia’s Steph Kyriacou, England’s Annabel Dimmock and Scotland’s Kylie Henry.

The second round begins on Friday at 8.45am (local time) and it will see the conclusion of the Team event.

The Aramco Team Series – New York sees 78 professionals compete in a 54-hole Stroke Play Individual Competition and 26 Teams will compete in a 36-hole Team Competition.

Teams consist of three professionals and one amateur, and the team event concludes after the second round. For in the Individual competition, there is a cut of the top-60 professionals and ties at the end of round two.