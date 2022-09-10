Leona Maguire six shots off Jeongeun Lee6′s lead in Cincinnati

Leona Maguire shot a second round 67 to lie six shots off the lead at the halfway point in the Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.

The Irish woman recorded a flawless round with no bogeys and five birdies, coming home in 32 strokes to put herself into contention over the weekend on the LPGA Tour.

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow shot a second straight round of 71 to make the cut, but is 11 strokes off the lead held by Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea

She fired the round of the day, a 9-under-par 63, on Friday to rocket into the lead after two rounds of the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.

Lee6 rolled in nine birdies without a bogey at Kenwood Country Club to get to 13-under 131 through two rounds, one shot better than China's Xiyu Lin, who shot 68 Friday. Ally Ewing was in third at 11 under after a 64.

Lee6 birdied four straight holes, from seven to 10, to help her cause.

“(At) hole eight I thought just seven-iron was right, but my caddie said eight-iron was good, so I want to say thank you to my caddie,” Lee6 said with a laugh.

Lee6′s only win on the LPGA Tour came at the 2019 US Women’s Open, but she’s won six times in South Korea. She said she’s been spending time “fixing” her swing.

“I’m not comfortable [with] my swing, but it’s very getting better, getting better,” she said. “And then last tournament final round my shots was good, so I gained confidence last week and I can play comfortable this week.”