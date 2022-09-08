Shane Lowry says he ‘can’t stand’ some LIV golfers playing at Wentworth

Shane Lowry has expressed his displeasure at certain players from the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf tour appearing at the BMW Championship at Wentworth this week, saying he “can’t stand them” playing in the tournament this week.

The Irishman says there are “some lads I’d shake hands with” and others he “wouldn’t” and says some of the players are in London this week to be disruptive.

“I can’t say I’m 100 per cent okay with everyone being here, but there are some of the guys I kinda don’t mind them being here, given what they’ve done for the tour over the years,” Lowry told Sky Sports.

“There are certain guys I just can’t stand them being here to be honest and I don’t like it that they’re here. I think the one thing that has annoyed me over the past few months is how disruptive they’re all trying to be and I get they’re here to get world ranking points and all that but in a way I think they’re here for that and to be disruptive, I don’t think they’re here for anything else.

This is as passionate and erudite as I’ve ever heard Shane be on golf’s ongoing soap opera. pic.twitter.com/9skSmXYNi4 — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) September 7, 2022

“Anyone who knows me knows I don’t like confrontation, I’ll stay low, I’ll do my thing, that’s the way I’ll be. The lads I’ve known them for years, some became very good friends. But I haven’t seen them in a long time now so, I don’t hang out with them any more, don’t go for dinner but that’s because we haven’t seen each other. Look, there are certain lads I’d shake hands with and there are certain players I wouldn’t.

“If I put myself in those guys’ shoes, would I be here this week? No, it would be too uncomfortable for me.”

There are 15 LIV golfers at the DP World Tour event, which includes former European Tour stalwarts like Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell but the field includes the likes of Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch, who had previously not been members of the Tour. Patrick Reed was spotted wearing LIV clothing at Wentworth despite being asked not to by the DP World Tour, according to ESPN.

When asked whether his relationship with Garcia, Poulter and Westwood can survive, Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday: “I don’t know. I have no idea. I wouldn’t say I’ve got much of a relationship with them at the minute. But if you’re just talking about Ryder Cup, that’s not the future of the Ryder Cup team.

“I haven’t done anything different. They are the ones that have made that decision. I can sit here and keep my head held high and say I haven’t done anything differently.”

McIlroy is playing with Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Horschel at Wentworth for the first two days, while Lowry is playing with Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.