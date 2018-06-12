Waterford and Tipperary footballers to outlast their hurlers

Both Waterford and Tipperary will have home comforts as they look to extend their championship run further into the summer. This being their county footballers, by way of reminder, given neither the Waterford nor Tipperary hurlers have anything left to play for.

Indeed, it’s the first summer of modern times that their county footballers have both outlasted their hurlers: Waterford do play Cork in the final round of the Munster hurling championship this Sunday, but are already resigned to an early exit after losing to Limerick and Clare, and drawing with Tipperary.

Waterford’s footballers, meanwhile, move on, albeit to the slightly daunting prospect of hosting Monaghan in round two football qualifiers at Fraher Field in Dungarvan on Saturday week (2pm). Still, after beating Wexford in round one, 3-14 to 1-18, their first championship win in seven years, confidence is high and they’ve already surpassed most expectations.

Tipperary will also be at home on Saturday week, drawn against last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo, who have already got their summer back on track after putting 5-19 past Limerick last Saturday. Lee Keegan made his first appearance of the summer, coming off the bench, as did Andy Moran, scoring 0-2.

Tipperary are coming in under opposite circumstances, having lost their Munster semi-final to Cork, 1-17 to 0-9. That will also be Sky TV’s live game (5pm), but if it does go to extra-time (if necessary), won’t spill into the Munster football final between Cork and Kerry, set for Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7pm, as that goes out live on RTÉ.

Last Saturday, Sky’s live broadcast of the Tyrone-Meath footballer qualifier continued into extra-time, after which they began their live coverage of the Kilkenny-Wexford Leinster championship game, by then some 20 minutes in.

Tyrone’s reward for beating Meath in that game is a second-round tie against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park (5pm). Sligo will face Armagh at Markievicz Park at 6pm, while the all-Leinster clash of Longford and Kildare is set for a 7pm throw-in at Pearse Park, as does the meeting of Leitrim and Louth in Carrick-on Shannon.

A time and venue for the Cavan against Down fixture has yet to be confirmed. Cavan were due to have home advantage, only Kingspan Breffni is currently unavailable due to pitch improvement works, meaning the all-Ulster clash is likely to be played in Clones instead. The one Sunday game sees Offaly host Clare at O’Connor Park, with a 1.30pm start.

The Munster Council have also confirmed that all public ticket sales for the final round of the Munster hurling championship between Clare and Limerick at Cusack Park in Ennis on Sunday (2pm) are now sold out.

Round 2 of the All Ireland SFC Qualifiers

Saturday June 23rd

Waterford v Monaghan, Fraher Field, 2pm

Tipperary v Mayo, Semple Stadium, 5pm, Live on Sky

Cavan v Down, TBC

Carlow v Tyrone, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm

Sligo v Armagh, Markievicz Park, 6pm

Leitrim v Louth, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 7pm

Longford v Kildare, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 7pm

Sunday June 24th

Offaly v Clare, Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, 1.30pm