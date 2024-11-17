All-Ireland champions Kerry earn seven spots on All-Star team

The 2024 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team was announced at an awards banquet in Dublin on Saturday. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Seven players from this season’s All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship winning Kerry team have been recognised on the 2024 All-Star team.

The annual awards were held in Dublin on Saturday night, with players from four counties included in the senior team of the year.

Ten of the players were first-time All Stars, including Kerry’s Ciara Butler, Anna Galvin and Danielle O’Leary.

Kayleigh Cronin, player of the match in the All-Ireland final against Galway, and Aishling O’Connell picked up their second All-Stars, while there was a third for captain Niamh Carmody.

And Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – chosen as the Ladies Football Personality of the Year at the Gaelic Writers’ Association awards on Friday – made it three-in-a-row, bringing her total All-Star haul to five.

Galway's Nicola Ward with her with 2024 Senior Players' Player of the Year and All-Star awards. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

For All-Ireland runners-up Galway, Kate Geraghty, Ailbhe Davoren and Olivia Divilly each picked up their first award, while Nicola Ward was picked at centre back to add to her 2019 award. The Kilkerrin-Clonberne woman was also named the 2024 TG4 Ladies Football Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

Ulster champions Armagh saw Grace Gerguson, Lauren McConville and Aoife McCoy included while fellow beaten All-Ireland semi-finalists Cork had one inclusion, Katie Quirke named at full-forward, all four earning their first All Stars.

2024 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team

Ciara Butler (Kerry); Grace Ferguson (Armagh), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Kate Geraghty (Galway); Aishling O’Connell (Kerry), Nicola Ward (Galway), Lauren McConville (Armagh); Anna Galvin (Kerry), Ailbhe Davoren (Galway); Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Aoife McCoy (Armagh), Olivia Divilly (Galway); Danielle O’Leary (Kerry), Katie Quirke (Cork), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).