Three-time All-Ireland winning Galway footballer Noel Tierney dies, aged 82

Former Galway footballer Noel Tierney has died, aged 82.
The full-back was a member of the Galway team that won three successive All-Ireland Senior Football titles from 1964 to 1966.
He also won five Connacht SFC medals with the Tribesmen and a National League title.
Tierney’s death comes just a week after an event held in his native Milltown in north Galway to celebrate his achievements for club and county.
The event coincided with the 60th anniversary of Galway’s 1964 All-Ireland victory and Tierney’s selection as the Texaco/Caltex Footballer of the Year, aged 22.
[ Milltown and Galway turn out in force to honour Noel TierneyOpens in new window ]
Writing of the event, Ciarán Murphy described Tierney as “one of the greatest full-backs of all time”.
The event was attended by some of Tierney’s three-in-a-row team-mates as well as 2024 Footballer of the Year Paul Conroy.
