Have your say on the GAA’s rule changes: How do you think they will impact football?

Leinster's Evan O'Carroll comes up against Alan Sweeney of Munster during the Interprovincials at Croke Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

A new dawn or a false one? Last weekend’s interprovincial football series at Croke Park marked an important juncture for the GAA and Gaelic football – stick to what it knows or take a tenative step towards something new.

After months of work, the Football Review Committee (FRC) threw open the doors of Croke Park to show what the new game could look like and it used the four-game series as a showcase for its proposed rule changes.

The proposals on show include the committee’s ‘7 Core Enhancements’ as well as new rules surrounding tactical and aggressive fouls, dissent, and officiating, all aimed at making Gaelic football “a more exciting and dynamic playing and spectator experience”.

Now that we’ve seen these rules in action we have a better understanding of how the proposals, if enacted, might change the game.

We would like to hear your view on the proposed changes. Will they make Gaelic football a more enjoyable sport to watch and play or do they risk breaking a game that didn’t need fixing?

You can share your thoughts using the form below. Some responses may be used for publication in The Irish Times.