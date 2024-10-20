Tipperary SFC Final: Loughmore-Castleiney dethrone Clonmel Commercials

Tipperary SFC Final: Loughmore-Castleiney 0-11 Clonmel Commercials 0-7

Loughmore-Castleiney completed the Tipperary double for an incredible third time in 11 years by dethroning Clonmel Commercials in the football final.

Just seven days after claiming the hurling title, and 24 hours after their second team annexed the Premier Junior football crown, they held out against the wind for a four-point success.

They did it against a Commercials team chasing a first three-in-a-row since the 1960s but they never got within one score of Loughmore in the second half.

Loughmore’s 16th football title sets them up for a Munster semi-final away to the Clare or Limerick champions. But first, their hurlers will be in provincial action in four weeks’ time against either Ballygunner, Na Piarsaigh, or Doon.

Their player-manager Shane Hennessy, who welcomed a newborn baby to the family earlier in the week, was not fit enough to pick himself due to injury. He was replaced by his brother Joey and playing in just his second-ever game in goal, he kept a second consecutive clean sheet.

They began with the yellow-warning wind at their backs and capitalised to take a 0-9 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Man of the match Liam McGrath kicked 0-5, including a pair from play off left and right, while captain Liam Treacy slotted a long-range brace.

Peter McGarry’s superb solo run almost came up with a goal in response but Hennessy parried the shot over.

Turning into the gale, Noel and Brian McGrath points maintained the five-point cushion through the third quarter.

Seán O’Connor had a shot at goal blocked by the leg of Willie Eviston and Commercials wouldn’t get a better chance.

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: J Hennessy; L Egan, W Eviston, J Ryan; T Maher, M McGrath, E O’Connell (0-1); J McGrath, L Treacy (0-2); D McCahey, B McGrath (0-2), Eamon Connolly; N McGrath (0-1), Ciarán McGrath, L McGrath (0-5, three frees).

Subs: P O’Connell for Connolly (42 mins), A McGrath for Ciarán McGrath (51), E Meagher for M McGrath (55), C Connolly for McCahey (57), C McCormack for L McGrath (60+1).

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS: S Ryan; K Fahy, T Condon (0-1), R Slattery; Cathal Deely (0-1 mark), M Quinlivan, P Looram (0-1); Conall Kennedy, J Kennedy; R O’Dowd, P McGarry (0-1), J Higgins; C Smith (0-1), S O’Connor (0-2, one free), R Peters.

Subs: Colman Kennedy for Higgins (41 mins), M Murphy for O’Dowd (46), A Matassa for Peters (53), R Lambe for Smith (57).

Referee: S Everard (Moyne-Templetuohy).