Cavan SFC Final: Crosserlough blow Ramor away as they power home to 11th title

Conor Rehill was man of the match in Crosserlough's victory over Ramor United in the Cavan SFC Final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cavan SFC Final: Crosserlough 2-6 Ramor United 0-4

Crosserlough bagged their 11th senior championship title with a power-packed finish to see off Ramor United in dreadful conditions at Kingspan Breffni.

While the rain was constant, the wind battered the stadium all day and made it very difficult for football. But Crosserlough, under the management of Tyrone man Ryan Daly, adapted better and were fully deserving winners.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-2 apieceat half-time and already, things were looking ominous for Virginia-based Ramor, who had played with the aid of the gale but had registered 11 wides.

And two second-half goals, one the final score of the match deep in injury-time, put the seal on it as the ‘Lough, powered on by the likes of man of the match Conor Rehill and his county team-mate James Smith, ran out eight-point winners.

Ramor played with the wind at their backs in the first half but didn’t lead at any stage, as Crosserlough hit the front with an Emmett Boylan free and led again with a similar effort from Brandon Boylan.

Ramor equalised twice, Matthew Smith with the score of the match, a free from the left sideline, and Cathal Maguire landing the only point from play in the opening half.

Crosserlough defended deep against the wind and won most of the battles, with corner back John Cooke razor sharp and forcing several key turnovers.

The new champions hit the front early in the second half when James Smith, who had a super game in the target man role and also won his share of kick-outs around the middle, teed Emmett Boylan up for a left-footed point from play.

Ramor levelled with a Matthew Smith free on 46 minutes as they enjoyed their best spell of the match but Crosserlough showed no signs of panic and regained the lead when James Smith gathered a long ball and sent over.

Heading down the home stretch, Crosserlough stretched their legs. A huge fetch from the imperious Rehill saw him lump in a long ball; Smith may have got a touch but it seemed to go all the way to the net and that score broke Ramor.

Former county man Stephen Smith came off the bench and would play a vital role in closing out the match. He took a pass from Harry Boylan and sent a shot inches over the crossbar to make it 1-5 to 0-3 with five minutes remaining.

Ramor were by now running out of road and Crosserlough powered home. A James Bradley free was cancelled out by a 50-metre Matthew Costello free and, deep in injury-time, the game was put to bed when another direct delivery broke to Stephen Smith, who dribbled it soccer-style before sidefooting past Liam Brady to wrap up a deserved 11th senior championship title for the Kilnaleck-based side.

CROSSERLOUGH: Shane McManus; John Cooke, Conor Rehill (1-0), Fionn Lovett; Cian Boylan, Patrick O’Reilly, Kieran Smith; Emmett Boylan (0-2, 1f), Peter Smith; Oran Rehill, Dara McVeety, Harry Boylan; Brandon Boylan (0-1, f), James Smith (0-1), Matthew Costello (0-1f).

Subs: Eoin Cusack for Rehill (44 mins), Stephen Smith for Boylan (50), David Shalvey for K Smith (57), Ryan Galligan for P Smith (60).

RAMOR UNITED: Liam Brady; Matthew Magee, Adam O’Connell, Damien Barkey; Ben Smith, Jack Brady, Mark Magee; Enda Maguire, Brían O’Connell; James Bradley (0-1, f), Eoin Somerville, Conor Bradley; Cathal Maguire (0-1), Adrian Cole, Matthew Smith (0-2, 2f).

Subs: James Brady for Somerville (8 mins), Gareth Mannion for C Bradley (17), C Bradley for Maguire (30, inj), Seán Brady for B O’Connell (35, inj), Lorcan Lynch for B Smith (temp, 51)

Referee: Barry McMenamin