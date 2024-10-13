St Eunan’s late scoring burst sees them over the line against Dungloe

Ulster SFC final: St Eunan’s 1-13 Dungloe 1-10

St Eunan’s overcame a late fright by underdogs Dungloe to capture their 16th Donegal SFC title.

Ryan Connors netted from a controversial penalty in the final minute of normal time to bring Dungloe level, but St Eunan’s struck three points in added time.

Conor O’Donnell Jnr – who scored their goal early in the second half – GAA Young Player of the Year nominee Ciaran Moore and Eoin McGeehin spun over the points to quash Dungloe’s brave tilt at a first crown since 1958.

St Eunan’s were three in front when, just as the clock was heading for the red zone, referee Ryan Walsh awarded Dungloe a penalty, deeming Eoin Winston to have unfairly impeded Shaun McGee.

There were stunned looks and anxious groans around Sean MacCumhaill Park as Connors took hold of the ball.

When Connors slammed past Shaun Patton, Dungloe dared to dream, but St Eunan’s hit back in the five minutes of added time to hit the top of Donegal’s roll of honour.

“I thought we were being screwed again,” said St Eunan’s manager Barry Meehan of the late penalty. “I thought it was a shambles of a call. Where it came from, I don’t know, but we responded brilliantly.

“The resilience the boys showed after that penalty – wherever that penalty call came from, I don’t know – to dig deep was brilliant.

“The boys gave it everything they had and Dungloe gave it everything they had. I’m just delighted for the boys. That is huge for them.”

St Eunan's Conor O'Donnell Jnr scores a goal in the Donegal Senior Football Championship Final against Dungloe in Sean MacCumhaill Park. Photograph: Inpho

Recently, the St Eunan’s club lost an old stalwart in Connie Maguire and a younger stalwart, Aidan McGlynn, a member of the stats team for this side, lost his brave battle with motor neuron disease last month.

“It’s been a challenging year on and off the pitch so we’re delighted to to get over the line,” said captain Kieran Tobin.

“The pleasing part was how we went back up after the penalty. When our backs were against the wall, we found the answers. Our goal was to get over the line.”

Dungloe were once kingpins around these parts, seven times winners between 1930 and 1958, but the well ran dry thereafter around Rosses Park. The final of 1964, lost to Sean MacCumhaills, was their last dance, although an amalgamation under the banner of Rosses Rovers, featuring a strong Dungloe cohort, played in the 1970 final, losing to St Joseph’s.

They belied the tag of a side that was intermediate champions only two years ago as they led four times in the first half, energised by an excellent opening score off the boot of Aaron Neely.

They were left to rue a few spurned chances from the first half, but would’ve been quite content at the short whistle, level at four points apiece.

Goalkeeper Danny Rodgers arrowed over a 45m free early in the second half, but St Eunan’s were soon in for their goal. Niall O’Donnell’s 36th-minute effort crashed off an upright and, after Pauric Boyle picked up the loose ball, O’Donnell Jnr slammed home.

Donegal Senior Football Championship Final: St Eunan's Shane O'Donnell and Dungloe's Karl Magee. Photograph: Inpho

“Right place, right time,” O’Donnell Jnr, who was named Man of the Match, said. “I just dropped it to the foot and hoped it went in.

“There was massive hurt from last year and you have to give credit to the boys.

“We’ve done a lot in the last 12 months. We tried to rejig a few things at half-time and it was all about getting over the line.”

Almost instantly, Dungloe had a chance to draw level but Conor Greene blasted wide on the edge of the square.

Dungloe stayed in touch, but Tobin landed a superb effort from distance to open up a three-point lead.

Drama aplenty late on, but Dr Maguire headed for Letterkenny.

Meehan said: “For our club, this means an awful lot. Every year we go out we want to win Championships. There was an awful lot of knocks against the boys last year and the year before when they didn’t get over the line, but these are good lads who have put in a lot of work.”

St Eunan’s: S Patton; A Deeney (0-1), C Morrison, C Ward; D Mulgrew, C O’Donnell Snr, K Tobin (0-1); E Dowling, J Kelly; C Moore (0-3), S O’Donnell, K Kealy; C O’Donnell Jnr (1-4, 2f), N O’Donnell (0-2, 1f), P Boyle (0-1). Subs: E McGeehin (0-1) for Dowling (34), L McMonagle for Boyle (46), O Winston for Mulgrew (53).

Dungloe: D Rodgers (0-2, 1f, 1 ‘45); J McBride, A Ward, M Curran; B Curran (0-1), C O’Donnell, K Magee; D Curran, R Connors (1-2, 1pen, 2f); D Sweeney (0-2), D Gallagher, M Ward; A Neely (0-1), C Greene (0-2, 1f), O Bonner. Subs: S McGee for Bonner (42), C Diver for Greene (60+2), Nl McBride for M Ward (60+5).

Referee: R Walsh (Bundoran).